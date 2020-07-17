Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $37.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.38. 507,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.81. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.