New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $326.42. 1,183,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $329.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.10. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

