New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 8,850 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

