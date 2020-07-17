New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

NYSE HON traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,402. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

