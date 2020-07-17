NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Chardan Capital started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,027,268 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,637.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,562 shares of company stock worth $1,048,364 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $544,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

