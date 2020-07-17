Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Nice makes up 1.3% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nice worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,019,000 after buying an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nice by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after buying an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nice by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after buying an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,591,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.64.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.45. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,434. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $202.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

