Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €169.59 ($190.55).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €141.34 ($158.81). 916,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit