Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €169.59 ($190.55).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €141.34 ($158.81). 916,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.