North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

