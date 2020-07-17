North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

