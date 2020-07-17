North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

