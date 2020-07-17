North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

