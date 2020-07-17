Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.70. 12,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

