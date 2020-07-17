NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $409.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

