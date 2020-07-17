OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.88.

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.34. 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,571. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

