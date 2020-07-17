OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.88.
Shares of OGC traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.34. 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,571. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
