Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 113,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,095. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,935. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

