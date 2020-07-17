Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities raised Patrick Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,290 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

