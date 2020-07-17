Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.08. 174,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.