Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE PAG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

