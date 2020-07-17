Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets cut Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

