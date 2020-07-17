Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,518,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

