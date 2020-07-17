Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $103.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 34,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,112. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.