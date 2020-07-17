Piper Sandler Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $350.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.19. 44,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $292.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.