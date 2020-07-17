Proton (XPR) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $1.68 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.04932069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032480 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

