Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. 27,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,939. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

