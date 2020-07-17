Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
NYSE:PEG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. 27,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,939. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
