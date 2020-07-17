QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. 3,121,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,776,617. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

