Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268,050.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $521,402.71 and $268,050.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

