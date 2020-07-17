Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $193,287. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rambus by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 589,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

