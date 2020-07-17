Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $631.82. 391,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,200. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $655.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $608.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total transaction of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,488 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,896 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

