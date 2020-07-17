Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,232. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Repsol had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

