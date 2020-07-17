ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,026 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $198.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,062. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

