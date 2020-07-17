Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 73,178 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 3,732,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

