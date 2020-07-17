Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $211.48. 626,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

