Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 3,959 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,605,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.