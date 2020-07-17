Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 63,834 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 731,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,439. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

