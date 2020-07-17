Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 214,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)



Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 139,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 9,751,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,729,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

