Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

