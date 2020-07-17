Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “SEK 144” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 144 target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 170 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 151.09.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 145.55.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

