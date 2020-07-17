Royal Bank of Canada Trims Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $66.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. 82,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,028. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

