S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$2.89 during trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

