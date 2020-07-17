Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRX. Benchmark assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of SLRX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,835. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 190.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

