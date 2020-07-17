Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Trimmed by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,667,000 after acquiring an additional 288,870 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

