Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $715,000.00 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.91. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,219,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

