Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $409.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.