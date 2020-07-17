Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

