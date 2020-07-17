Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 731.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

