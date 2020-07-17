Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $998.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $746.21.

Shopify stock traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $937.68. 58,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,193. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.90. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

