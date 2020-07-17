Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS remained flat at $$1.26 on Thursday. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,013. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

