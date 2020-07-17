Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,509.51. 895,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,039.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,577.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,442.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,363.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

