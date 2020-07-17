Somerset Trust Co Acquires Shares of 13,799 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

AXTA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 329,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

