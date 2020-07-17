Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $72.52. 242,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.